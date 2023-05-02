Iranian currency rates for May 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to May 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,072 rials.

Currency Rial on May 2 Rial on May 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,474 52,800 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,862 46,957 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,066 4,093 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,910 3,935 1 Danish krone DKK 6,181 6,208 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,087 136,682 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,802 14,806 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,575 30,802 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,080 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,011 30,995 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,905 25,980 1 South African rand ZAR 2,286 2,296 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,159 2,160 1 Russian ruble RUB 529 526 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,214 2,874 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,865 27,765 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,426 31,453 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,595 39,425 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,314 1,311 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,092 32,102 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,834 8,820 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,068 6,077 100 Thai baths THB 122,623 123,088 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,417 9,418 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,311 31,380 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,072 46,335 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,313 9,300 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,879 16,823 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,864 2,862 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,796 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,704 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,618 75,696 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,853 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 461,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,864 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,698 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,604 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 554,000-557,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 608,000-611,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur