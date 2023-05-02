Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for May 2

Finance Materials 2 May 2023 10:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 2

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to May 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,072 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 2

Rial on May 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,474

52,800

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,862

46,957

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,066

4,093

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,910

3,935

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,181

6,208

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,087

136,682

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,802

14,806

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,575

30,802

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,011

30,995

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,905

25,980

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,286

2,296

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,159

2,160

1 Russian ruble

RUB

529

526

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,214

2,874

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,865

27,765

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,426

31,453

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,595

39,425

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,314

1,311

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,092

32,102

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,834

8,820

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,068

6,077

100 Thai baths

THB

122,623

123,088

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,417

9,418

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,311

31,380

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,072

46,335

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,313

9,300

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,879

16,823

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,864

2,862

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,796

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,704

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,618

75,696

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,853

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 461,667 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,864 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,698 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,604 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 554,000-557,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 608,000-611,000 rials.

