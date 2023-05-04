Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Over 20 currencies increase in price in Iran, Central Bank says

Finance Materials 4 May 2023 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
Over 20 currencies increase in price in Iran, Central Bank says

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to May 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,407 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 4

Rial on May 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,696

52,388

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,340

46,022

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,099

4,074

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,900

3,887

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,229

6,197

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,157

137,056

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,801

14,804

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,039

30,769

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,853

31,816

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,195

26,068

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,301

2,274

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,157

2,157

1 Russian ruble

RUB

530

525

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,887

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,035

28,010

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,564

31,462

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,441

39,593

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,314

1,327

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,087

32,097

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,808

8,790

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,076

6,075

100 Thai baths

THB

123,688

123,197

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,426

9,396

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,533

31,288

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,407

46,185

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,424

9,385

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,896

16,884

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,863

2,848

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,794

16,731

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,679

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,989

75,809

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,853

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,990

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 467,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 424,958 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 537,000-540,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 594,000-597,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more