Over 20 currencies increase in price in Iran, Central Bank says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 8 have decreased in price, compared to May 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,407 rials.

Currency Rial on May 4 Rial on May 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,696 52,388 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,340 46,022 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,099 4,074 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,900 3,887 1 Danish krone DKK 6,229 6,197 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,157 137,056 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,801 14,804 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,039 30,769 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,853 31,816 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,195 26,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,301 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,157 2,157 1 Russian ruble RUB 530 525 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,887 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,035 28,010 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,564 31,462 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,441 39,593 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,314 1,327 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,087 32,097 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,808 8,790 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,076 6,075 100 Thai baths THB 123,688 123,197 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,426 9,396 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,533 31,288 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,407 46,185 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,424 9,385 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,896 16,884 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,863 2,848 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,794 16,731 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,679 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,989 75,809 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,853 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,990 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 467,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 424,958 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 537,000-540,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 594,000-597,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur