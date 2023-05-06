Iranian currency rates for May 6

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 6 May 2023 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to May 4.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,302 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 6

Rial on May 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,117

52,696

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,112

47,340

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,134

4,099

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,972

3,900

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,215

6,229

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,078

137,157

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,798

14,801

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,142

31,039

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,293

30,853

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,446

26,195

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,282

2,301

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,154

2,157

1 Russian ruble

RUB

543

530

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

2,887

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,333

28,035

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,691

31,564

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,435

39,441

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,119

32,087

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,844

8,808

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,078

6,076

100 Thai baths

THB

124,002

123,688

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,456

9,426

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,861

31,533

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,302

46,407

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,470

9,424

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,792

16,896

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,863

2,863

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,792

16,794

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,679

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,923

75,989

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 466,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 424,000 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 538,000-541,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 593,000-596,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

