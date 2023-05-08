Iranian currency rates for May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to May 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,086 rials.

Currency Rial on May 8 Rial on May 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,089 53,084 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,804 46,852 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,111 4,116 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,975 3,972 1 Danish krone DKK 6,211 6,211 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,078 136,701 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,812 14,801 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,153 31,152 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,127 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,418 31,295 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,439 26,395 1 South African rand ZAR 2,282 2,306 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,154 2,153 1 Russian ruble RUB 548 548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,346 28,380 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,702 31,680 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,216 39,457 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,320 1,320 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,108 32,089 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,857 8,857 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,078 6,078 100 Thai baths THB 123,724 123,729 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,468 9,466 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,871 31,763 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,086 47,040 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,482 9,480 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,913 16,913 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,871 2,867 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,946 75,858 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 474,290 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,173 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 523,000-526,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 587,000-590,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur