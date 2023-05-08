Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 8 May 2023 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 8

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to May 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,086 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 8

Rial on May 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,089

53,084

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,804

46,852

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,111

4,116

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,975

3,972

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,211

6,211

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,078

136,701

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,812

14,801

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,153

31,152

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,127

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,418

31,295

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,439

26,395

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,282

2,306

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,154

2,153

1 Russian ruble

RUB

548

548

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,346

28,380

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,702

31,680

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,216

39,457

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,320

1,320

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,108

32,089

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,857

8,857

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,078

6,078

100 Thai baths

THB

123,724

123,729

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,468

9,466

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,871

31,763

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,086

47,040

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,482

9,480

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,913

16,913

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,871

2,867

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,946

75,858

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 474,290 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,173 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 523,000-526,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 587,000-590,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

