Over 20 foreign currencies in Iran drop in price on May 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to May 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,283 rials.

Currency Rial on May 9 Rial on May 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,051 53,089 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,220 46,804 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,142 4,111 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,006 3,975 1 Danish krone DKK 6,214 6,211 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,058 137,078 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,801 14,812 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,150 31,153 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,127 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,442 31,418 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,667 26,439 1 South African rand ZAR 2,295 2,282 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,153 2,154 1 Russian ruble RUB 539 548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,521 28,346 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,711 31,702 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,261 39,216 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,317 1,320 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,082 32,108 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,860 8,857 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,075 6,078 100 Thai baths THB 124,163 123,724 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,467 9,468 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,797 31,871 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,283 47,086 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,466 9,482 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,884 16,913 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,855 2,871 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,728 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,672 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,899 75,946 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 466,209 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 423,827 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 532,000-535,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 587,000-590,000 rials.

