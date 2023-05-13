Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 13

Finance Materials 13 May 2023 10:17 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 13

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 35 have decreased in price, compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,594 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 13

Rial on May 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,344

52,972

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,816

47,136

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,045

4,105

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,928

3,997

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,123

6,185

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,882

137,067

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,207

14,508

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,969

31,220

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,356

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,043

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,017

31,403

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,002

26,684

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,173

2,225

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,143

2,150

1 Russian ruble

RUB

543

552

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,205

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,921

28,401

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,394

31,653

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,098

39,105

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,339

1,326

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,920

32,017

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,824

8,825

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,037

6,058

100 Thai baths

THB

123,580

124,750

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,388

9,421

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,305

31,813

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,594

46,057

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,370

9,468

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,635

16,333

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,829

2,857

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,802

16,783

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,149

75,414

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,015

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 459,769 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,972 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 524,000-527,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 569,000-572,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more