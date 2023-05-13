Iranian currency rates for May 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 35 have decreased in price, compared to May 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,594 rials.

Currency Rial on May 13 Rial on May 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,344 52,972 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,816 47,136 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,045 4,105 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,928 3,997 1 Danish krone DKK 6,123 6,185 1 Indian rupee INR 511 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,882 137,067 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,207 14,508 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,969 31,220 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,356 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,043 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,017 31,403 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,002 26,684 1 South African rand ZAR 2,173 2,225 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,143 2,150 1 Russian ruble RUB 543 552 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,205 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,921 28,401 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,394 31,653 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,098 39,105 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,339 1,326 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,920 32,017 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,824 8,825 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,037 6,058 100 Thai baths THB 123,580 124,750 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,388 9,421 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,305 31,813 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,594 46,057 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,370 9,468 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,635 16,333 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,829 2,857 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,783 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,149 75,414 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,015

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 459,769 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,972 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 524,000-527,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 569,000-572,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur