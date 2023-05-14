Iranian currency rates for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to May 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,711 rials.

Currency Rial on May 14 Rial on May 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,289 52,344 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,745 46,816 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,032 4,045 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,930 3,928 1 Danish krone DKK 6,119 6,123 1 Indian rupee INR 512 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,541 136,882 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,159 14,207 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,940 30,969 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,355 5,356 1 Omani rial OMR 109,065 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,906 31,017 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,008 26,002 1 South African rand ZAR 2,173 2,173 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,147 2,143 1 Russian ruble RUB 541 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,205 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,018 27,921 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,376 31,394 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,269 39,098 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,347 1,339 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,931 31,920 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,824 8,824 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,044 6,037 100 Thai baths THB 123,573 123,580 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,385 9,388 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,474 31,305 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,711 45,594 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,382 9,370 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,502 16,635 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,850 2,829 1 Afghan afghani AFN 478 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,675 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,288 75,149 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,950 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,046 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 519,000-522,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 568,000-571,000 rials.

