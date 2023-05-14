Iranian currency rates for May 14

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 14 May 2023 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to May 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,711 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 14

Rial on May 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,289

52,344

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,745

46,816

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,032

4,045

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,930

3,928

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,119

6,123

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,541

136,882

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,159

14,207

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,940

30,969

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,355

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,065

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,906

31,017

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,008

26,002

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,173

2,173

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,147

2,143

1 Russian ruble

RUB

541

543

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,205

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,018

27,921

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,376

31,394

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,269

39,098

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,347

1,339

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,931

31,920

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,824

8,824

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,044

6,037

100 Thai baths

THB

123,573

123,580

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,385

9,388

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,474

31,305

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,711

45,594

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,382

9,370

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,502

16,635

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,850

2,829

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,288

75,149

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 460,950 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,046 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 519,000-522,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 568,000-571,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

