Iranian currency rates for May 15

Finance Materials 15 May 2023 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 15

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to May 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,570 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 15

Rial on May 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,285

52,289

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,750

46,745

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,043

4,032

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,933

3,930

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,119

6,119

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,552

136,541

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,208

14,159

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,939

30,940

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,356

5,355

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,074

109,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,997

30,906

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,003

26,008

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,172

2,173

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,147

2,147

1 Russian ruble

RUB

547

541

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,934

28,018

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,378

31,376

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,151

39,269

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,347

1,347

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,929

31,931

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,824

8,824

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,038

6,044

100 Thai baths

THB

123,714

123,573

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,379

9,385

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,283

31,474

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,570

45,711

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,383

9,382

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,502

16,502

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,849

2,850

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

478

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,182

75,288

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 459,527 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,753 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000-516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 558,000-561,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

