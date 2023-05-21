Iranian currency rates for May 21

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 21 May 2023 09:55 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to May 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,445 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 21

Rial on May 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,279

52,337

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,682

46,718

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,968

3,996

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,847

3,873

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,095

6,101

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,288

136,759

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,713

14,717

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,443

30,499

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,065

109,078

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,125

31,095

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,379

26,398

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,162

2,164

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,121

2,120

1 Russian ruble

RUB

522

524

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,205

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,914

27,972

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,239

31,232

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,117

39,137

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,368

1,369

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,670

31,649

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,761

8,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,990

5,993

100 Thai baths

THB

122,395

122,260

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,257

9,255

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,632

31,645

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,445

45,438

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,374

9,372

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,575

16,602

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,819

2,811

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,793

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,679

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,477

75,433

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

11,986

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,527 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,605 rials, and the price of $1 is 385,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 511,000-514,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 553,000-556,000 rials.

