Iranian currency rates for May 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to May 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,387 rials.

Currency Rial on May 23 Rial on May 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,181 52,276 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,717 46,680 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,977 3,959 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,851 3,836 1 Danish krone DKK 6,095 6,095 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,675 136,277 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,656 14,713 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,292 30,423 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,065 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,091 31,110 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,352 26,403 1 South African rand ZAR 2,183 2,167 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,118 2,121 1 Russian ruble RUB 525 522 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,205 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,907 27,915 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,188 31,233 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,157 39,116 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,373 1,368 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,666 31,675 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,758 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,971 5,983 100 Thai baths THB 121,716 122,399 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,255 9,257 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,911 31,681 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,387 45,432 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,463 9,375 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,507 16,575 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,820 2,823 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,800 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,683 24,700 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,379 75,478 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,869 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,627 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 520,000-523,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 562,000-565,000 rials.

