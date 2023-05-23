Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 23

Finance Materials 23 May 2023 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 23

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to May 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,387 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 23

Rial on May 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,181

52,276

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,717

46,680

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,977

3,959

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,851

3,836

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,095

6,095

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,675

136,277

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,656

14,713

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,292

30,423

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,065

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,091

31,110

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,352

26,403

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,183

2,167

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,118

2,121

1 Russian ruble

RUB

525

522

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,205

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,907

27,915

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,188

31,233

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,157

39,116

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,373

1,368

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,666

31,675

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,751

8,758

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,971

5,983

100 Thai baths

THB

121,716

122,399

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,255

9,257

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,911

31,681

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,387

45,432

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,463

9,375

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,507

16,575

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,820

2,823

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,800

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,683

24,700

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,379

75,478

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 458,869 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,627 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,025 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 520,000-523,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 562,000-565,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more