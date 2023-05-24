Iranian currency rates for May 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,245 rials.

Currency Rial on May 24 Rial on May 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,173 52,181 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,595 46,717 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,951 3,977 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,841 3,851 1 Danish krone DKK 6,075 6,095 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,663 136,675 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,656 14,656 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,272 30,292 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,361 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,143 31,091 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,287 26,352 1 South African rand ZAR 2,189 2,183 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,115 2,118 1 Russian ruble RUB 524 525 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,813 27,907 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,183 31,188 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,793 39,157 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,379 1,373 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,665 31,666 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,749 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,958 5,971 100 Thai baths THB 121,423 121,716 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,191 9,255 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,840 31,911 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,245 45,387 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,507 9,463 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,340 16,507 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,824 2,820 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,800 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,683 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,361 75,379 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 457,675 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,847 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,069 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,225 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 519,000-522,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 559,000-562,000 rials.

