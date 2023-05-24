Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for May 24

Finance Materials 24 May 2023 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for May 24

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 24, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to May 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,245 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 24

Rial on May 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,173

52,181

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,595

46,717

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,951

3,977

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,841

3,851

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,075

6,095

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,663

136,675

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,656

14,656

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,272

30,292

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,361

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,143

31,091

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,287

26,352

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,189

2,183

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,115

2,118

1 Russian ruble

RUB

524

525

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,813

27,907

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,183

31,188

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,793

39,157

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,379

1,373

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,665

31,666

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,749

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,958

5,971

100 Thai baths

THB

121,423

121,716

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,191

9,255

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,840

31,911

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,245

45,387

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,507

9,463

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,340

16,507

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,824

2,820

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,800

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,683

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,361

75,379

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,019

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 457,675 rials, and the price of $1 is 424,847 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,069 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,225 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 519,000-522,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 559,000-562,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more