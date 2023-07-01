Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for July 1

Finance Materials 1 July 2023 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 1

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to June 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,855 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 1

Rial on June 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,376

53,556

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,940

46,972

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,895

3,923

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,922

3,904

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,159

6,183

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,628

136,708

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,665

14,660

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,066

29,170

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,730

31,878

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,749

25,901

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,230

2,270

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,612

1,613

1 Russian ruble

RUB

470

492

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,979

28,069

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,054

31,135

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,781

38,815

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,364

1,360

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,974

32,000

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,747

8,733

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,791

5,818

100 Thai baths

THB

118,885

119,054

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,998

9,003

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,885

32,377

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,855

46,035

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,317

9,330

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,102

16,000

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,794

2,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,102

16,785

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,970

76,195

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,621 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,538 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,110 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000-497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more