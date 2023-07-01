Iranian currency rates for July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to June 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,855 rials.

Currency Rial on July 1 Rial on June 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,376 53,556 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,940 46,972 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,895 3,923 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,922 3,904 1 Danish krone DKK 6,159 6,183 1 Indian rupee INR 512 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,628 136,708 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,665 14,660 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,066 29,170 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,730 31,878 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,749 25,901 1 South African rand ZAR 2,230 2,270 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,612 1,613 1 Russian ruble RUB 470 492 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,979 28,069 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,054 31,135 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,781 38,815 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,360 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,974 32,000 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,747 8,733 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,791 5,818 100 Thai baths THB 118,885 119,054 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,998 9,003 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,885 32,377 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,855 46,035 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,317 9,330 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,102 16,000 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,794 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,102 16,785 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,970 76,195 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,984

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,492 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,621 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,538 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,110 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000-497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials.

