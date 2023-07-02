Iranian currency rates for July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to July 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,826 rials.

Currency Rial on July 2 Rial on July 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,269 53,376 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,900 46,940 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,894 3,895 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,903 3,922 1 Danish krone DKK 6,156 6,159 1 Indian rupee INR 512 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,185 136,628 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,671 14,665 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,105 29,066 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,713 31,730 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,779 25,749 1 South African rand ZAR 2,229 2,230 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,615 1,612 1 Russian ruble RUB 473 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,988 27,979 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,058 31,054 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,683 38,781 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,973 31,974 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,738 8,747 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,792 5,791 100 Thai baths THB 119,029 118,885 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,001 8,998 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,914 31,885 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,826 45,855 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,328 9,317 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,073 16,102 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,801 2,794 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,102 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,630 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,982 75,970 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,211 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,621 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,283 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,110 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000-498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000-543,000 rials.

