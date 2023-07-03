Iranian currency rates for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 5 have decreased in price, compared to July 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,796 rials.

Currency Rial on July 3 Rial on July 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,358 53,269 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,941 46,900 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,890 3,894 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,913 3,903 1 Danish krone DKK 6,155 6,156 1 Indian rupee INR 512 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,189 136,185 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,671 14,671 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,126 29,105 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,360 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,718 31,713 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,751 25,779 1 South African rand ZAR 2,231 2,229 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,613 1,615 1 Russian ruble RUB 473 473 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,992 27,988 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,059 31,058 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,684 38,683 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,975 31,973 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,738 8,738 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,793 5,792 100 Thai baths THB 119,031 119,029 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,001 9,001 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,914 31,914 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,796 45,826 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,328 9,328 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,074 16,073 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,801 2,801 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,649 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,631 24,630 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,983 75,982 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,843 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,898 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,610 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,998 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,100 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000-500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

