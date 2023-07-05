Kazakhstan records decrease in volume of money transferred abroad

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 5. The money transfers from Kazakhstan to foreign countries amounted to 259.3 billion Kazakh tenge ($574.5 million) from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

The figure was 11.5 percent less than in the same period of 2022.

The number of transactions increased by 11.8 percent reaching 749,100. Consequently, this means that the value of the average check per transfer decreased from 437,500 Kazakh tenge ($969.4) to 346,100 Kazakh tenge ($766.8).

The volume of funds received from abroad amounted to 109.6 billion Kazakh tenge ($242.6 million), which is almost equal to last year's volume.

The number of transactions increased by only 0.5 percent, to 397,600 Kazakh tenge ($881), as a result of which the average check of one transfer received from abroad through a certificate of supporting documents decreased by 0.5 percent, to 275,600 Kazakh tenge ($610.6).