Iranian currency rates for July 6

Finance Materials 6 July 2023 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to July 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,647 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 6

Rial on July 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,378

53,466

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,773

46,888

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,857

3,885

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,940

3,953

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,128

6,148

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,668

136,731

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,108

15,266

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,054

29,083

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,643

31,786

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,975

26,040

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,238

2,252

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,611

1,617

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

467

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,988

28,156

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,054

31,149

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,726

38,759

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,364

1,372

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,865

32,000

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,729

8,737

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,795

5,822

100 Thai baths

THB

120,174

120,467

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,021

9,028

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,262

32,423

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,647

45,783

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,428

9,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,155

16,144

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,789

2,800

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

486

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,758

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,701

24,676

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,704

76,001

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,990

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,599 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,875 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,090 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

