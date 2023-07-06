Iranian currency rates for July 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 31 have decreased in price, compared to July 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,647 rials.

Currency Rial on July 6 Rial on July 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,378 53,466 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,773 46,888 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,857 3,885 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,940 3,953 1 Danish krone DKK 6,128 6,148 1 Indian rupee INR 511 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,668 136,731 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,108 15,266 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,054 29,083 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,643 31,786 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,975 26,040 1 South African rand ZAR 2,238 2,252 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,611 1,617 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,988 28,156 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,054 31,149 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,726 38,759 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,372 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,865 32,000 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,729 8,737 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,795 5,822 100 Thai baths THB 120,174 120,467 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,021 9,028 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,262 32,423 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,647 45,783 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,428 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,155 16,144 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,789 2,800 1 Afghan afghani AFN 486 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,758 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,701 24,676 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,704 76,001 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,990 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,599 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,875 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,090 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

