Iranian currency rates for July 8

Finance Materials 8 July 2023 09:19 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 8, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to July 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,039 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 8

Rial on July 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,915

53,378

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,248

46,773

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,878

3,857

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,957

3,940

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,180

6,128

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

13,834

136,668

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,112

15,108

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,527

29,054

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,611

31,643

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,070

25,975

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,231

2,238

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,610

1,611

1 Russian ruble

RUB

460

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,074

27,988

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,184

31,054

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,661

38,726

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,347

1,364

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,759

31,865

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,722

8,729

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,817

5,795

100 Thai baths

THB

119,726

120,174

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,996

9,021

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,385

32,262

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,039

45,647

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,424

9,428

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,186

16,155

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,771

2,789

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

486

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,791

16,758

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,701

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,619

75,704

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,841

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,279 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,599 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,163 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,090 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

