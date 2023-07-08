Iranian currency rates for July 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 8, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 19 have decreased in price, compared to July 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,039 rials.

Currency Rial on July 8 Rial on July 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,915 53,378 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,248 46,773 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,878 3,857 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,957 3,940 1 Danish krone DKK 6,180 6,128 1 Indian rupee INR 509 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 13,834 136,668 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,112 15,108 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,527 29,054 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,611 31,643 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,070 25,975 1 South African rand ZAR 2,231 2,238 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,610 1,611 1 Russian ruble RUB 460 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,074 27,988 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,184 31,054 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,661 38,726 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,347 1,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,759 31,865 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,722 8,729 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,817 5,795 100 Thai baths THB 119,726 120,174 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,996 9,021 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,385 32,262 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,039 45,647 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,424 9,428 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,186 16,155 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,771 2,789 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 486 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,791 16,758 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,701 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,619 75,704 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,841 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,279 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,599 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,163 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,090 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 548,000-551,000 rials.

