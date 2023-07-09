Iranian currency rates for July 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 9, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,068 rials.

Currency Rial on July 9 Rial on July 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,921 53,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,257 47,248 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,881 3,878 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,954 3,957 1 Danish krone DKK 6,182 6,180 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,276 136,834 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,120 15,112 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,558 29,527 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,130 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,631 31,611 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,089 26,070 1 South African rand ZAR 2,228 2,231 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,612 1,610 1 Russian ruble RUB 460 460 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,085 28,074 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,173 31,184 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,684 38,661 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,347 1,347 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,759 31,759 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,725 8,722 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,817 5,817 100 Thai baths THB 119,443 119,726 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,998 8,996 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,344 32,385 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,068 46,039 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,437 9,424 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,198 16,186 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,776 2,771 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,791 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,638 75,619 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,548 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,588 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,080 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000-498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur