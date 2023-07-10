Iranian currency rates for July 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,996 rials.

Currency Rial on July 10 Rial on July 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,921 53,921 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,266 47,257 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,882 3,881 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,950 3,954 1 Danish krone DKK 6,183 6,182 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,277 136,276 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,120 15,120 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,553 29,558 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,340 109,130 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,640 31,631 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,087 26,089 1 South African rand ZAR 2,229 2,228 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,613 1,612 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 460 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,086 28,085 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,189 31,173 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,650 38,684 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,355 1,347 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,764 31,759 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,724 8,725 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,817 5,817 100 Thai baths THB 119,496 119,443 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,998 8,998 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,333 32,344 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,996 46,068 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,437 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,198 16,198 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,776 2,776 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,644 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,634 75,638 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,837 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,580 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,073 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000-499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

