Iranian currency rates for July 10

Finance Materials 10 July 2023 09:47 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to July 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,996 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 10

Rial on July 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,921

53,921

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,266

47,257

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,882

3,881

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,950

3,954

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,183

6,182

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,277

136,276

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,120

15,120

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,553

29,558

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,340

109,130

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,640

31,631

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,087

26,089

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,229

2,228

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,613

1,612

1 Russian ruble

RUB

466

460

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,086

28,085

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,189

31,173

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,650

38,684

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,355

1,347

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,764

31,759

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,724

8,725

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,817

5,817

100 Thai baths

THB

119,496

119,443

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,998

8,998

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,333

32,344

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,996

46,068

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,437

9,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,198

16,198

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,776

2,776

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

488

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,644

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,634

75,638

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,838

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,837 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,580 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,762 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,073 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000-499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000-548,000 rials.

---

