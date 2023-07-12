Iranian currency rates for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to July 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,165 rials.

Currency Rial on July 12 Rial on July 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,178 53,915 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,691 47,358 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,934 3,892 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,050 3,997 1 Danish krone DKK 6,195 6,196 1 Indian rupee INR 510 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,757 136,794 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,056 15,022 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,886 29,670 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,156 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,699 31,625 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,953 26,071 1 South African rand ZAR 2,263 2,230 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,608 1,612 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,176 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,984 28,010 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,292 31,209 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,580 38,671 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,340 1,342 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,845 31,769 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,743 8,755 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,826 5,810 100 Thai baths THB 120,725 119,598 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,017 8,994 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,463 32,273 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,165 46,165 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,504 9,480 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,261 16,230 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,772 2,765 1 Afghan afghani AFN 487 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,783 16,775 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,673 24,681 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,003 75,585 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,266 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,070 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000-492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000-540,000 rials.

