Iranian currency rates for July 12

12 July 2023
Iranian currency rates for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to July 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,165 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 12

Rial on July 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,178

53,915

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,691

47,358

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,934

3,892

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,050

3,997

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,195

6,196

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,757

136,794

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,056

15,022

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,886

29,670

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,156

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,699

31,625

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,953

26,071

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,263

2,230

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,608

1,612

1 Russian ruble

RUB

466

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,176

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,984

28,010

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,292

31,209

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,580

38,671

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,340

1,342

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,845

31,769

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,743

8,755

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,826

5,810

100 Thai baths

THB

120,725

119,598

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,017

8,994

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,463

32,273

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,165

46,165

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,504

9,480

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,261

16,230

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,772

2,765

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,783

16,775

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,003

75,585

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,266 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,070 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000-492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000-540,000 rials.

---

