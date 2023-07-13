Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 13 July 2023 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 34 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to July 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,715 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 13

Rial on July 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,563

54,178

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,404

47,691

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,037

3,934

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,154

4,050

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,269

6,195

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,979

136,757

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,130

15,056

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,385

29,886

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

108,982

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,867

31,699

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,426

25,953

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,311

2,263

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,606

1,608

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

466

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,487

27,984

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,579

31,292

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,611

38,580

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,330

1,340

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,985

31,845

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,786

8,743

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,862

5,826

100 Thai baths

THB

121,160

120,725

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,030

9,017

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,910

32,463

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,715

46,165

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,486

9,504

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,280

16,261

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,809

2,772

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,789

16,783

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,716

24,673

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,883

76,003

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,840

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,016

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,266 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,070 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000-492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

