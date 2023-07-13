Iranian currency rates for July 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 34 currencies increased and 6 have decreased in price, compared to July 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,715 rials.

Currency Rial on July 13 Rial on July 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,563 54,178 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,404 47,691 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,037 3,934 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,154 4,050 1 Danish krone DKK 6,269 6,195 1 Indian rupee INR 512 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,979 136,757 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,130 15,056 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,385 29,886 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 108,982 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,867 31,699 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,426 25,953 1 South African rand ZAR 2,311 2,263 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,606 1,608 1 Russian ruble RUB 464 466 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,487 27,984 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,579 31,292 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,611 38,580 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,330 1,340 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,985 31,845 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,786 8,743 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,862 5,826 100 Thai baths THB 121,160 120,725 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,030 9,017 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,910 32,463 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,715 46,165 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,486 9,504 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,280 16,261 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,772 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,789 16,783 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,716 24,673 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,883 76,003 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,840 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,016 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,266 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,070 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000-492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000-547,000 rials.

