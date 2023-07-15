Iranian currency rates for July 15

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 15 July 2023 09:50 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to July 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,192 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 15

Rial on July 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,069

54,563

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,738

48,404

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,104

4,037

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,195

4,154

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,335

6,269

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,159

136,979

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,136

15,130

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,271

30,385

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

108,982

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,810

31,867

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,774

26,426

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,321

2,311

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,606

1,606

1 Russian ruble

RUB

465

464

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,210

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,741

28,487

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,814

31,579

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,626

38,611

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,312

1,330

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,961

31,985

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,844

8,786

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,882

5,862

100 Thai baths

THB

121,109

121,160

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,280

9,030

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,121

32,910

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

47,192

46,715

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,437

9,486

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,343

16,280

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,805

2,809

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

488

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,803

16,789

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,716

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,262

76,883

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,840

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,580 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,437 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,070 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.

