Iranian currency rates for July 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to July 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,192 rials.

Currency Rial on July 15 Rial on July 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,069 54,563 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,738 48,404 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,104 4,037 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,195 4,154 1 Danish krone DKK 6,335 6,269 1 Indian rupee INR 512 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,159 136,979 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,136 15,130 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,271 30,385 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 108,982 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,810 31,867 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,774 26,426 1 South African rand ZAR 2,321 2,311 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,606 1,606 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 464 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,210 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,741 28,487 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,814 31,579 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,626 38,611 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,312 1,330 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,961 31,985 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,844 8,786 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,882 5,862 100 Thai baths THB 121,109 121,160 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,280 9,030 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,121 32,910 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 47,192 46,715 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,437 9,486 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,343 16,280 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,805 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 488 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,803 16,789 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,716 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,262 76,883 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,580 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,577 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,437 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,070 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000-493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 551,000-554,000 rials.

