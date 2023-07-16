Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 16 July 2023 10:52 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to July 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,213 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 16

Rial on July 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,991

55,069

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,676

48,738

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,122

4,104

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,182

4,195

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,330

6,335

1 Indian rupee

INR

512

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,770

137,159

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,228

15,136

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,262

30,271

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,375

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,767

31,810

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,754

26,774

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,323

2,321

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,609

1,606

1 Russian ruble

RUB

466

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,210

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,737

28,741

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,795

31,814

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,786

38,626

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,315

1,312

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,940

31,961

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,843

8,844

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,883

5,882

100 Thai baths

THB

121,262

121,109

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,279

9,280

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,155

33,121

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,213

47,192

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,447

9,437

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,298

16,343

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,808

2,805

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

489

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,803

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,199

77,262

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,841

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,776 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,575 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,614 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,068 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 486,000-489,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000-550,000 rials.

