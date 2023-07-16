Iranian currency rates for July 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to July 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,213 rials.

Currency Rial on July 16 Rial on July 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,991 55,069 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,676 48,738 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,122 4,104 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,182 4,195 1 Danish krone DKK 6,330 6,335 1 Indian rupee INR 512 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,770 137,159 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,228 15,136 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,262 30,271 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,375 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,767 31,810 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,754 26,774 1 South African rand ZAR 2,323 2,321 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,609 1,606 1 Russian ruble RUB 466 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,210 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,737 28,741 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,795 31,814 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,786 38,626 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,315 1,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,940 31,961 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,843 8,844 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,883 5,882 100 Thai baths THB 121,262 121,109 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,279 9,280 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,155 33,121 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,213 47,192 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,447 9,437 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,298 16,343 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,808 2,805 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,803 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,199 77,262 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,841 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,776 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,575 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,614 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,068 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 486,000-489,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000-550,000 rials.

