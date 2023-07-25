Azerbaijan’s Azerpost official comments on problems associated with currency exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Problems related to currency exchange are found in small branches of Azerpost [postal service in Azerbaijan] LLC, the Chairman of the Management Board of Azerpost LLC, Afgan Jalilov, told Trend on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the results of the first half of 2023.

According to him, Azerpost has the appropriate license to provide financial services and meets the requirements of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

"It is necessary to carry out cash transactions and collection services in accordance with the license. Special safes for storing funds should also be installed. The infrastructure of some small branches does not allow the implementation of these initiatives, and we cannot store large amounts there; therefore, there are problems with currency exchange," Jalilov said.

"We are trying to meet the needs of the population in this matter. For example, we have the appropriate infrastructure in central and large branches, and citizens can conduct any currency transactions," he said.

Earlier, it was reported about problems related to currency exchange in the district offices of Azerpost LLC. There are difficulties both in buying and selling large amounts in foreign currency.