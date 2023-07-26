Central Bank of Azerbaijan predicts current payment transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to be reduced to six to seven percent by the end of 2023, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov told Trend.

During the press conference on changes in the discount rate parameters, he noted that it is expected to reach a basic indicator of four-six percent from 2024 through 2025.

In addition, inflation decreased by 0.9 percent (to 10.6 percent) in June compared to the previous month. Annual food inflation dropped to 11.5 percent.