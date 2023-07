BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the country's current payment transactions to reach $9.2 billion, the Governor of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, by 2025, this figure is expected to reach $7.5–$7.8 billion.

"Today, the reserves of Azerbaijan's strategic currency have increased by 12.7 percent and amount to $65.9 billion," he said.

