Iranian currency rates for July 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 29, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to July 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,361 rials.

Currency Rial on July 29 Rial on July 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,042 54,068 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,346 48,588 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,994 4,046 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,135 4,171 1 Danish krone DKK 6,221 6,228 1 Indian rupee INR 511 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,718 136,852 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,665 14,573 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,846 29,799 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,755 31,862 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,899 26,137 1 South African rand ZAR 2,387 2,386 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,559 1,560 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 465 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,168 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,007 28,512 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,559 31,627 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,728 38,697 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,275 1,265 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,908 32,046 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,696 8,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,875 5,887 100 Thai baths THB 122,631 122,084 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,223 9,200 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,929 32,907 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,361 46,405 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,439 9,441 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,199 16,204 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,789 2,797 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 490 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,680 24,713 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,528 77,066 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,814 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,641 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,781 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,218 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,255 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000-492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

