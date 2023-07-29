Iranian currency rates for July 29

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 29 July 2023 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 29, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to July 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,361 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 29

Rial on July 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,042

54,068

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,346

48,588

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,994

4,046

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,135

4,171

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,221

6,228

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,718

136,852

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,665

14,573

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,846

29,799

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,755

31,862

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,899

26,137

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,387

2,386

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,559

1,560

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,168

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,007

28,512

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,559

31,627

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,728

38,697

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,275

1,265

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,908

32,046

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,806

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,875

5,887

100 Thai baths

THB

122,631

122,084

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,223

9,200

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,929

32,907

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,361

46,405

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,439

9,441

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,199

16,204

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,789

2,797

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

490

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,680

24,713

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,528

77,066

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,814

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,641 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,781 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,218 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,255 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 489,000-492,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

