Russian Tinkoff Bank resumes FX transfers to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Russian Tinkoff Bank has resumed currency transfers to a number of banks in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports.

"US dollars can be transferred to a number of banks in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the Tajik Orienbank," the bank said.

In addition to dollars, the transfer can be made in Hong Kong dollars, yuan and tenge, the bank added.

The deadline for transmitting such transfers is presently one working day, whereas the deadline for crediting funds is dependent on the recipient bank and correspondent banks.

Tinkoff also mentioned the idea of transporting money across Russia. The bank explained that it can be sent to both Sberbank and Rosbank.

The law on the digital ruble will come into force from August 1, the first test operations with it will begin in the same month in Russia.