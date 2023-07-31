Iranian currency rates for July 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 31, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to July 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,256 rials.

Currency Rial on July 31 Rial on July 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,956 53,963 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,266 48,248 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,983 3,982 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,119 4,130 1 Danish krone DKK 6,209 6,207 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,332 136,354 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,670 14,674 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,755 29,755 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,067 109,064 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,697 31,691 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,888 25,856 1 South African rand ZAR 2,385 2,373 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,561 1,561 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,943 27,969 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,555 31,551 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,672 38,783 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,275 1,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,907 31,907 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,818 8,786 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,876 5,882 100 Thai baths THB 122,715 122,604 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,223 9,223 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,978 32,981 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,256 46,266 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,458 9,457 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,890 15,890 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,785 2,792 1 Afghan afghani AFN 492 490 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,705 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,482 76,483 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,786 3,786 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 454,907 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,048 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,551 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,498 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 538,000-541,000 rials.

