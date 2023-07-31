Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 31 July 2023 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for July 31

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 31, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to July 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,256 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 31

Rial on July 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,956

53,963

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,266

48,248

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,983

3,982

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,119

4,130

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,209

6,207

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,332

136,354

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,670

14,674

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,755

29,755

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,388

5,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,067

109,064

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,697

31,691

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,888

25,856

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,385

2,373

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,561

1,561

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,943

27,969

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,555

31,551

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,672

38,783

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,275

1,275

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,907

31,907

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,818

8,786

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,876

5,882

100 Thai baths

THB

122,715

122,604

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,223

9,223

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,978

32,981

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,256

46,266

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,458

9,457

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,890

15,890

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,785

2,792

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

492

490

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,705

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,482

76,483

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,786

3,786

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,003

12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 454,907 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,048 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,551 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,498 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 488,000-491,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 538,000-541,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

