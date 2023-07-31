Azerbaijan approves requirements for implementation of investment operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The requirements for implementation of investment services (operations) will be determined in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 6, 2023, "on Amendments to the Law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the decree, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is recommended to approve the requirements for the implementation of investment services (operations) within six months and inform the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan about it.

In addition, the CBA recommended to approve within six months the procedure for conducting interviews with members of the executive body and supervisory board of persons licensed in the securities market, as well as with the heads of branches of foreign investment companies and informing the president about it.