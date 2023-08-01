Iranian currency rates for August 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to July 31.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,280 rials.

Currency Rial on August 1 Rial on July 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,001 53,956 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,339 48,266 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,001 3,983 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,154 4,119 1 Danish krone DKK 6,211 6,209 1 Indian rupee INR 511 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,758 136,332 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,665 14,670 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,544 29,755 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,067 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,914 31,697 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,112 25,888 1 South African rand ZAR 2,359 2,385 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,559 1,561 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,164 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,263 27,943 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,612 31,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,694 38,672 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,312 1,275 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,904 31,907 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,804 8,818 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,886 5,876 100 Thai baths THB 123,126 122,715 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,233 9,223 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,898 32,978 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,280 46,256 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,447 9,458 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,219 15,890 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,783 2,785 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 492 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,793 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,705 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,567 76,482 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,809 3,786 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,024 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,734 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,476 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

