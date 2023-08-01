Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 1

Finance Materials 1 August 2023 10:04 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 1

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to July 31.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,280 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 1

Rial on July 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,001

53,956

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,339

48,266

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,001

3,983

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,154

4,119

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,211

6,209

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,758

136,332

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,665

14,670

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,544

29,755

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,386

5,388

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,067

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,914

31,697

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,112

25,888

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,359

2,385

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,559

1,561

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,164

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,263

27,943

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,612

31,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,694

38,672

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,312

1,275

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,904

31,907

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,804

8,818

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,886

5,876

100 Thai baths

THB

123,126

122,715

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,233

9,223

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,898

32,978

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,280

46,256

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,447

9,458

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,219

15,890

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,783

2,785

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

489

492

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,793

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,674

24,705

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,567

76,482

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,809

3,786

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,108 rials, and the price of $1 is 413,024 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,734 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,476 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more