Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 6

Finance Materials 6 August 2023 10:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to August 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,258 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 6

Rial on August 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,547

53,654

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,122

48,206

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,969

3,980

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,136

4,158

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,204

6,220

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,274

136,686

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,630

14,715

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,628

29,622

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,377

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,390

31,490

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,609

25,733

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,276

2,283

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,559

1,556

1 Russian ruble

RUB

439

438

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,607

27,738

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,354

31,408

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,674

38,529

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,316

1,309

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,736

31,731

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,751

8,746

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,858

5,857

100 Thai baths

THB

121,214

121,281

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,223

9,222

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,083

32,296

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,258

46,350

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,442

9,430

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,082

16,105

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,769

2,777

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

493

493

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,794

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,715

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,343

75,877

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,830

3,830

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,023 rials and the price of $1 is 413,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,581 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000–494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more