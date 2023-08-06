Iranian currency rates for August 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 6, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 25 have decreased in price, compared to August 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,258 rials.

Currency Rial on August 6 Rial on August 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,547 53,654 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,122 48,206 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,969 3,980 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,136 4,158 1 Danish krone DKK 6,204 6,220 1 Indian rupee INR 509 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,274 136,686 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,630 14,715 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,628 29,622 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,390 31,490 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,609 25,733 1 South African rand ZAR 2,276 2,283 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,559 1,556 1 Russian ruble RUB 439 438 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,607 27,738 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,354 31,408 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,674 38,529 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,316 1,309 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,736 31,731 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,746 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,858 5,857 100 Thai baths THB 121,214 121,281 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,223 9,222 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,083 32,296 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,258 46,350 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,442 9,430 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,082 16,105 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,769 2,777 1 Afghan afghani AFN 493 493 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,794 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,715 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,343 75,877 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,830 3,830 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 455,023 rials and the price of $1 is 413,139 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 413,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,581 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 491,000–494,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

