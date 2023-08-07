Iranian currency rates for August 7

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 7 August 2023 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to August 6.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,097 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 7

Rial on August 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,544

53,547

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,132

48,122

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,968

3,969

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,120

4,136

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,207

6,204

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,511

136,274

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,629

14,630

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,588

29,628

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,378

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,157

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,379

31,390

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,495

25,609

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,273

2,276

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,558

1,559

1 Russian ruble

RUB

439

439

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,623

27,607

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,365

31,354

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,556

38,674

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,316

1,316

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,746

31,736

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,749

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,859

5,858

100 Thai baths

THB

121,171

121,214

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,223

9,223

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,142

32,083

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,097

46,258

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,442

9,442

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,082

16,082

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,766

2,769

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

493

493

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,681

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,373

75,343

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,830

3,830

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,678 rials and the price of $1 is 413,354 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,776 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

