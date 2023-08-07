Iranian currency rates for August 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to August 6.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,097 rials.

Currency Rial on August 7 Rial on August 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,544 53,547 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,132 48,122 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,968 3,969 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,120 4,136 1 Danish krone DKK 6,207 6,204 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,511 136,274 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,629 14,630 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,588 29,628 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,157 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,379 31,390 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,495 25,609 1 South African rand ZAR 2,273 2,276 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,558 1,559 1 Russian ruble RUB 439 439 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,623 27,607 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,365 31,354 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,556 38,674 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,316 1,316 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,746 31,736 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,749 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,859 5,858 100 Thai baths THB 121,171 121,214 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,223 9,223 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,142 32,083 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,097 46,258 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,442 9,442 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,082 16,082 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,766 2,769 1 Afghan afghani AFN 493 493 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,681 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,373 75,343 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,830 3,830 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,678 rials and the price of $1 is 413,354 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,776 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur