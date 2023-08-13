Iranian currency rates for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to August 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,007 rials.

Currency Rial on August 13 Rial on August 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,320 53,309 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,901 47,918 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,880 3,874 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,029 4,027 1 Danish krone DKK 6,172 6,176 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,128 136,516 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,616 14,574 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,980 28,977 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,253 31,255 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,136 25,118 1 South African rand ZAR 2,218 2,219 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,561 1,553 1 Russian ruble RUB 425 424 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,301 27,265 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,065 31,052 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,529 38,374 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,316 1,309 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,667 31,650 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,759 8,759 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,806 5,804 100 Thai baths THB 119,764 119,543 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,157 9,158 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,665 31,551 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,007 46,014 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,416 9,404 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,024 16,056 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,760 2,744 1 Afghan afghani AFN 500 500 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,653 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,222 74,206 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,723 rials and the price of $1 is 413,289 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,566 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,717 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 484,000–487,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000–534,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur