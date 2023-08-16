Iranian currency rates for August 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 24 decreased in price compared to August 15.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,896 rials.

Currency Rial on August 16 Rial on August 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,514 53,306 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,893 47,868 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,875 3,889 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,001 4,017 1 Danish krone DKK 6,160 6,156 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,539 136,515 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,492 14,589 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,886 28,906 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,084 109,087 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,169 31,222 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,102 25,135 1 South African rand ZAR 2,197 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,553 1,553 1 Russian ruble RUB 431 426 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,233 27,285 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,956 30,996 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,369 38,360 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,307 1,304 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,514 31,547 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,731 8,747 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,772 5,794 100 Thai baths THB 118,679 119,174 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,069 9,179 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,412 31,429 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,896 45,873 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,297 9,334 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,043 16,081 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,742 2,742 1 Afghan afghani AFN 499 500 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,770 16,774 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,712 24,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,947 73,896 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,531 rials and the price of $1 is 413,204 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,482 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,640 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials.

