...
Iranian currency rates for August 16

Finance Materials 16 August 2023 10:29 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 16, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 24 decreased in price compared to August 15.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,896 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 16

Rial on August 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,514

53,306

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,893

47,868

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,875

3,889

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,001

4,017

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,160

6,156

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,539

136,515

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,492

14,589

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,886

28,906

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,084

109,087

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,169

31,222

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,102

25,135

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,197

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,553

1,553

1 Russian ruble

RUB

431

426

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,233

27,285

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,956

30,996

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,369

38,360

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,307

1,304

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,514

31,547

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,731

8,747

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,772

5,794

100 Thai baths

THB

118,679

119,174

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,069

9,179

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,412

31,429

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,896

45,873

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,297

9,334

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,043

16,081

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,742

2,742

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

499

500

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,770

16,774

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,712

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,947

73,896

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,531 rials and the price of $1 is 413,204 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,482 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,640 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

