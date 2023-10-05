Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 5

Finance Materials 5 October 2023 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 5

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to October 4.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,176 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 5

Rial on October 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,053

50,679

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,845

45,524

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,799

3,774

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,823

3,813

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,924

5,887

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,810

135,822

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,926

14,593

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,219

28,157

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,561

30,608

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,869

24,749

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,175

2,170

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,524

1,526

1 Russian ruble

RUB

422

422

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,212

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,613

26,428

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,647

30,559

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,115

38,088

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,296

1,297

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,515

31,525

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,538

8,590

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,837

5,835

100 Thai baths

THB

113,803

113,259

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,881

8,896

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,078

30,850

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,176

43,903

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,801

8,808

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,685

15,684

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,693

2,692

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

536

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,709

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,102

73,980

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,833

3,823

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,991

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 430,823 rials and the price of $1 is 412,151 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 391,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 518,000–521,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more