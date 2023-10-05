Iranian currency rates for October 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 5, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to October 4.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,176 rials.

Currency Rial on October 5 Rial on October 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,053 50,679 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,845 45,524 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,799 3,774 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,823 3,813 1 Danish krone DKK 5,924 5,887 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,810 135,822 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,926 14,593 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,219 28,157 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,561 30,608 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,869 24,749 1 South African rand ZAR 2,175 2,170 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,524 1,526 1 Russian ruble RUB 422 422 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,212 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,613 26,428 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,647 30,559 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,115 38,088 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,296 1,297 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,515 31,525 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,538 8,590 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,837 5,835 100 Thai baths THB 113,803 113,259 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,881 8,896 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,078 30,850 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,176 43,903 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,801 8,808 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,685 15,684 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,693 2,692 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,709 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,102 73,980 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,833 3,823 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,991 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 430,823 rials and the price of $1 is 412,151 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 391,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 518,000–521,000 rials.

