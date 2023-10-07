Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 7

Finance Materials 7 October 2023 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 7

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to October 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,500 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 7

Rial on October 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,469

51,053

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,239

45,845

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,840

3,799

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,849

3,823

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,969

5,924

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,841

135,810

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,044

14,926

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,172

28,219

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,088

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,753

30,561

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,180

24,869

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,177

2,175

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,521

1,524

1 Russian ruble

RUB

418

422

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,212

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,851

26,613

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,788

30,647

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,096

38,115

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,296

1,296

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,515

31,515

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,576

8,538

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,839

5,837

100 Thai baths

THB

113,817

113,803

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,911

8,881

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,269

31,078

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,500

44,176

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,793

8,801

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,743

15,685

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,685

2,693

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

555

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,149

74,102

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,627 rials and the price of $1 is 412,099 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,933 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,635 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 525,000–528,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more