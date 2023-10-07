Iranian currency rates for October 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 7, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to October 5.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,500 rials.

Currency Rial on October 7 Rial on October 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,469 51,053 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,239 45,845 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,840 3,799 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,849 3,823 1 Danish krone DKK 5,969 5,924 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,841 135,810 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,044 14,926 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,172 28,219 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,088 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,753 30,561 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,180 24,869 1 South African rand ZAR 2,177 2,175 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,521 1,524 1 Russian ruble RUB 418 422 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,212 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,851 26,613 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,788 30,647 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,096 38,115 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,296 1,296 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,515 31,515 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,576 8,538 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,839 5,837 100 Thai baths THB 113,817 113,803 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,911 8,881 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,269 31,078 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,500 44,176 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,793 8,801 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,743 15,685 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,685 2,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,149 74,102 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,627 rials and the price of $1 is 412,099 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,933 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,635 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000–499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 525,000–528,000 rials.

