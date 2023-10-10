Iranian currency rates for October 10

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
October 10, 2023
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,268 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 10

Rial on October 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,257

51,407

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,254

46,159

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,820

3,833

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,878

3,850

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,937

5,963

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,859

135,330

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,914

14,813

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,244

28,122

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,061

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,842

30,735

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,210

25,158

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,165

2,173

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,516

1,522

1 Russian ruble

RUB

421

416

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,794

26,800

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,708

30,765

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,112

38,145

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,299

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,491

31,569

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,596

8,579

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,780

5,773

100 Thai baths

THB

113,484

113,619

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,877

8,914

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,088

31,224

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,268

44,392

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,810

8,803

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,757

15,719

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,675

2,692

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

556

555

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,738

12,787

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,684

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,775

74,087

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,826

3,823

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 434,350 rials and the price of $1 is 412,095 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,864 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,632 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

