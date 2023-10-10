Iranian currency rates for October 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,268 rials.

Currency Rial on October 10 Rial on October 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,257 51,407 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,254 46,159 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,820 3,833 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,878 3,850 1 Danish krone DKK 5,937 5,963 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,859 135,330 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,914 14,813 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,244 28,122 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,061 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,842 30,735 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,210 25,158 1 South African rand ZAR 2,165 2,173 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,516 1,522 1 Russian ruble RUB 421 416 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,794 26,800 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,708 30,765 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,112 38,145 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,299 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,491 31,569 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,596 8,579 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,780 5,773 100 Thai baths THB 113,484 113,619 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,877 8,914 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,088 31,224 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,268 44,392 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,810 8,803 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,757 15,719 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,675 2,692 1 Afghan afghani AFN 556 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,738 12,787 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,684 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,775 74,087 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,826 3,823 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 434,350 rials and the price of $1 is 412,095 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,864 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,632 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

