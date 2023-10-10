BSE holds auction on placement of Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. An auction for placement of state bonds of the Ministry of Finance with ISIN code AZ0201040257 and maturity of 1092 days was held at Baku Stock Exchange on October 10, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, the total nominal amount of applications submitted by investors for government bonds with ISIN code AZ0201040257 amounted to 170.7 million manat ($100.4 million).

The weighted average price of government bonds worth 90 million manat ($52.9 million) on tender orders was set by the Ministry of Finance at the level 96.8021 (yield 8.2245 percent).

The maturity date of the bonds is October 6, 2026.

The Baku Stock Exchange is the main stock exchange of Azerbaijan, which is engaged in the formation and development of the trading system, providing the organization of trade in securities and effective execution of concluded transactions. In 2022, 45 placements of corporate securities (excluding mortgage loans) were carried out at the Exchange.

The Baku Stock Exchange has bilateral relations with London, Warsaw, Moscow and other stock exchanges, and cooperates closely with the International Finance Corporation, together with which it held a conference dedicated to the corporate securities market.