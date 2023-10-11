Iranian currency rates for October 11

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 11 October 2023 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to October 10.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,595 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 11

Rial on October 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,604

51,257

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,463

46,254

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,868

3,820

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,891

3,878

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,981

5,937

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,882

135,859

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,990

14,914

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,261

28,244

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,925

30,842

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,376

25,210

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,207

2,165

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,515

1,516

1 Russian ruble

RUB

420

421

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,007

26,794

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,819

30,708

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,097

38,112

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,296

1,299

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,550

31,491

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,595

8,596

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,781

5,780

100 Thai baths

THB

114,777

113,484

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,879

8,877

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,262

31,088

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,595

44,268

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,800

8,810

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,614

15,757

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,672

2,675

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

558

556

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,736

12,738

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,714

24,684

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,935

73,775

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,827

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 437,533 rials and the price of $1 is 412,073 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,612 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 520,000–523,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000–555,000 rials.

