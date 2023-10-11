Iranian currency rates for October 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 11, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 27 currencies increased and 9 decreased in price compared to October 10.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,595 rials.

Currency Rial on October 11 Rial on October 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,604 51,257 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,463 46,254 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,868 3,820 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,891 3,878 1 Danish krone DKK 5,981 5,937 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,882 135,859 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,990 14,914 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,261 28,244 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,083 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,925 30,842 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,376 25,210 1 South African rand ZAR 2,207 2,165 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,515 1,516 1 Russian ruble RUB 420 421 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,007 26,794 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,819 30,708 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,097 38,112 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,296 1,299 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,550 31,491 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,595 8,596 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,781 5,780 100 Thai baths THB 114,777 113,484 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,879 8,877 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,262 31,088 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,595 44,268 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,800 8,810 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,757 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,672 2,675 1 Afghan afghani AFN 558 556 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,736 12,738 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,714 24,684 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,935 73,775 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,827 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 437,533 rials and the price of $1 is 412,073 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,758 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,612 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 520,000–523,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000–555,000 rials.

