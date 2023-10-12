Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 12

Finance Materials 12 October 2023 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 12

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 11.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,578 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 12

Rial on October 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,673

51,604

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,535

46,463

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,854

3,868

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,869

3,891

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,979

5,981

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,868

135,882

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,048

14,990

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,189

28,261

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,159

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,843

30,925

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,293

25,376

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,232

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,515

1,515

1 Russian ruble

RUB

419

420

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,213

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,912

27,007

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,815

30,819

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,096

38,097

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,295

1,296

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,559

31,550

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,598

8,595

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,762

5,781

100 Thai baths

THB

115,472

114,777

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,901

8,879

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,366

31,262

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,578

44,595

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,799

8,800

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,615

15,614

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,677

2,672

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

557

558

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,736

12,736

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,667

24,714

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,046

73,935

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,827

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 437,364 rials and the price of $1 is 412,073 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,604 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,612 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000–516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
