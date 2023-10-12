Iranian currency rates for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 11.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,578 rials.

Currency Rial on October 12 Rial on October 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,673 51,604 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,535 46,463 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,854 3,868 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,869 3,891 1 Danish krone DKK 5,979 5,981 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,868 135,882 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,048 14,990 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,189 28,261 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,159 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,843 30,925 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,293 25,376 1 South African rand ZAR 2,232 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,515 1,515 1 Russian ruble RUB 419 420 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,213 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,912 27,007 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,815 30,819 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,096 38,097 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,295 1,296 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,559 31,550 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,598 8,595 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,762 5,781 100 Thai baths THB 115,472 114,777 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,901 8,879 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,366 31,262 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,578 44,595 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,799 8,800 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,615 15,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,677 2,672 1 Afghan afghani AFN 557 558 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,736 12,736 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,667 24,714 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,046 73,935 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,827 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 437,364 rials and the price of $1 is 412,073 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,604 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,612 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 513,000–516,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 544,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur