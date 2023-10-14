Iranian currency rates for October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to October 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,103 rials.

Currency Rial on October 14 Rial on October 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,974 51,673 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,566 46,535 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,808 3,854 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,832 3,869 1 Danish krone DKK 5,913 5,979 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,690 135,868 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,138 15,048 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,072 28,189 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,159 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,758 30,843 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,739 25,293 1 South African rand ZAR 2,211 2,232 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,511 1,515 1 Russian ruble RUB 431 419 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,213 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,410 26,912 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,647 30,815 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,106 38,096 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,297 1,295 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,505 31,559 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,601 8,598 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,753 5,762 100 Thai baths THB 115,665 115,472 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,883 8,901 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,040 31,366 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,103 44,578 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,808 8,799 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,615 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,674 2,677 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 557 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,736 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,667 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,936 74,046 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 432,699 rials and the price of $1 is 412,069 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,363 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,608 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials.

