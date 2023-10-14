Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 14 October 2023 09:46 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 14

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to October 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,103 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 14

Rial on October 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,974

51,673

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,566

46,535

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,808

3,854

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,832

3,869

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,913

5,979

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,690

135,868

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,138

15,048

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,072

28,189

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,159

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,758

30,843

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,739

25,293

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,211

2,232

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,511

1,515

1 Russian ruble

RUB

431

419

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,213

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,410

26,912

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,647

30,815

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,106

38,096

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,297

1,295

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,505

31,559

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,601

8,598

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,753

5,762

100 Thai baths

THB

115,665

115,472

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,883

8,901

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,040

31,366

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

44,103

44,578

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,808

8,799

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,614

15,615

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,674

2,677

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

555

557

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,736

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,667

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,936

74,046

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,825

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 432,699 rials and the price of $1 is 412,069 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 393,363 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,608 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

