Iranian currency rates for October 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 17, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 12 decreased in price compared to October 16.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,288 rials.

Currency Rial on October 17 Rial on October 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,225 50,939 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,626 46,455 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,843 3,834 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,835 3,890 1 Danish krone DKK 5,938 5,916 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,782 135,340 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,085 15,133 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,080 28,083 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,084 109,078 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,844 30,753 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,873 24,714 1 South African rand ZAR 2,236 2,213 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,506 1,513 1 Russian ruble RUB 432 431 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,621 26,450 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,695 30,653 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,092 38,144 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,295 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,536 31,512 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,606 8,617 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,771 5,782 100 Thai baths THB 115,795 115,816 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,913 8,887 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,093 31,045 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,288 44,160 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,819 8,816 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,565 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,677 2,674 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,061 73,960 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,823 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 434,676 rials and the price of $1 is 412,222 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,160 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,747 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials.

