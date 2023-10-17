Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for October 17

Finance Materials 17 October 2023 09:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 17

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 17, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 12 decreased in price compared to October 16.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,288 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 17

Rial on October 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,225

50,939

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,626

46,455

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,843

3,834

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,835

3,890

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,938

5,916

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,782

135,340

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,085

15,133

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,080

28,083

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,084

109,078

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,844

30,753

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,873

24,714

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,236

2,213

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,506

1,513

1 Russian ruble

RUB

432

431

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,621

26,450

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,695

30,653

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,092

38,144

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,295

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,536

31,512

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,606

8,617

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,771

5,782

100 Thai baths

THB

115,795

115,816

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,913

8,887

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,093

31,045

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,288

44,160

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,819

8,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,614

15,565

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,677

2,674

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

555

555

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,061

73,960

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,823

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 434,676 rials and the price of $1 is 412,222 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,160 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,747 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 527,000–530,000 rials.

