ITFC committed to offering trade development interventions in Azerbaijan – CEO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is committed to offering trade development interventions in Azerbaijan, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (members of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group), said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"These interventions will focus on providing trade-related technical assistance initiatives and capacity-building interventions. The goal is to enhance knowledge and understanding of Islamic trade finance, further equipping businesses and institutions in Azerbaijan with the tools they need to thrive in the global marketplace. One of our flagship programs, Trade Connect Central Asia+ (TCCA+), holds a pivotal role in our future collaborations in Azerbaijan. TCCA+ aims to connect Azerbaijan and Central Asian member countries to other Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) markets," he said.

Hani Salem Sonbol pointed out that first and foremost, with a strong emphasis on private sector support, ITFC will continue to forge strategic partnerships with local banks and financial institutions in Azerbaijan.

"These collaborations will serve as the cornerstone of our efforts to expand our network of partner banks within the country. Through these partnerships, ITFC aims to extend its Islamic trade finance solutions, catering to the diverse financing needs of private sector clients, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By creating alternative sources of trade financing, we seek to empower businesses and catalyze economic growth," he added.