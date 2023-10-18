Iranian currency rates for October 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 21 decreased in price compared to October 17.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,483 rials.

Currency Rial on October 18 Rial on October 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,249 51,225 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,681 46,626 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,856 3,843 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,837 3,835 1 Danish krone DKK 5,963 5,938 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,781 135,782 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,178 15,085 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,051 28,080 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,089 109,084 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,826 30,844 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,805 24,873 1 South African rand ZAR 2,241 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,505 1,506 1 Russian ruble RUB 430 432 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,216 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,776 26,621 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,711 30,695 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,123 38,092 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,296 1,295 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,528 31,536 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,573 8,606 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,765 5,771 100 Thai baths THB 115,649 115,795 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,869 8,913 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,032 31,093 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,483 44,288 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,797 8,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,603 15,614 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,674 2,677 1 Afghan afghani AFN 557 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,678 74,061 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,833 3,823 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,594 rials and the price of $1 is 412,220 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,903 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,745 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000–510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

