Iranian currency rates for October 18

Finance Materials 18 October 2023 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 18, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 21 decreased in price compared to October 17.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,483 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 18

Rial on October 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,249

51,225

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,681

46,626

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,856

3,843

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,837

3,835

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,963

5,938

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,781

135,782

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,178

15,085

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,051

28,080

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,084

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,826

30,844

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,805

24,873

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,241

2,236

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,505

1,506

1 Russian ruble

RUB

430

432

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,216

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,776

26,621

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,711

30,695

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,123

38,092

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,296

1,295

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,528

31,536

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,573

8,606

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,765

5,771

100 Thai baths

THB

115,649

115,795

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,869

8,913

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,032

31,093

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,483

44,288

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,797

8,819

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,603

15,614

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,674

2,677

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

557

555

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,728

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,678

74,061

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,833

3,823

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,594 rials and the price of $1 is 412,220 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,903 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,745 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000–510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

