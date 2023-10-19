Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 19

Finance Materials 19 October 2023 10:04 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 19

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 32 decreased in price compared to October 18.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,233 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 19

Rial on October 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,024

51,249

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,739

46,681

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,808

3,856

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,797

3,837

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,928

5,963

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,710

135,781

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,188

15,178

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,025

28,051

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,089

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,665

30,826

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,604

24,805

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,204

2,241

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,500

1,505

1 Russian ruble

RUB

431

430

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,216

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,610

26,776

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,589

30,711

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,096

38,123

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,294

1,296

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,507

31,528

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,583

8,573

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,760

5,765

100 Thai baths

THB

115,427

115,649

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,853

8,869

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,931

31,032

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,233

44,483

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,790

8,797

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,602

15,603

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,657

2,674

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

559

557

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,727

12,728

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,678

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,919

74,678

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 434,138 rials and the price of $1 is 412,221 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,670 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,746 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more