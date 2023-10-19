Iranian currency rates for October 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 32 decreased in price compared to October 18.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,233 rials.

Currency Rial on October 19 Rial on October 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,024 51,249 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,739 46,681 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,808 3,856 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,797 3,837 1 Danish krone DKK 5,928 5,963 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,710 135,781 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,188 15,178 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,025 28,051 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,665 30,826 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,604 24,805 1 South African rand ZAR 2,204 2,241 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,500 1,505 1 Russian ruble RUB 431 430 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,216 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,610 26,776 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,589 30,711 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,096 38,123 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,294 1,296 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,507 31,528 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,583 8,573 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,760 5,765 100 Thai baths THB 115,427 115,649 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,853 8,869 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,931 31,032 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,233 44,483 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,790 8,797 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,602 15,603 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,657 2,674 1 Afghan afghani AFN 559 557 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,727 12,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,678 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,919 74,678 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 434,138 rials and the price of $1 is 412,221 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 394,670 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,746 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

