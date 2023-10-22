Iranian currency rates for October 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 22, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 17 decreased in price compared to October 21.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,517 rials.

Currency Rial on October 22 Rial on October 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,037 51,034 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,032 47,084 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,827 3,830 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,791 3,803 1 Danish krone DKK 5,961 5,961 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,492 135,808 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,114 15,076 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,028 28,027 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,600 30,672 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,493 24,478 1 South African rand ZAR 2,210 2,216 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,502 1,501 1 Russian ruble RUB 440 440 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,515 26,538 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,584 30,617 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,079 38,096 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,291 1,291 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,530 31,551 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,582 8,589 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,761 5,745 100 Thai baths THB 115,159 115,176 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,811 8,811 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,046 31,103 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,517 44,481 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,779 8,770 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,580 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,649 2,646 1 Afghan afghani AFN 558 558 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,765 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,010 74,008 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,829 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,997 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 437,011 rials and the price of $1 is 412,306 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,283 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,824 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000–502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

