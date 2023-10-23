Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 23

Finance Materials 23 October 2023 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 23

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 23, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 decreased in price compared to October 22.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,475 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 23

Rial on October 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,070

51,037

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,032

47,032

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,827

3,827

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,785

3,791

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,964

5,961

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,397

135,492

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,082

15,114

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,028

28,028

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,097

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,620

30,600

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,482

24,493

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,208

2,210

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,502

1,502

1 Russian ruble

RUB

439

440

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,513

26,515

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,607

30,584

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,070

38,079

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,291

1,291

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,557

31,530

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,577

8,582

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,790

5,761

100 Thai baths

THB

115,252

115,159

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,812

8,811

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,121

31,046

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

44,475

44,517

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,782

8,779

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,580

15,580

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,648

2,649

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

558

558

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,765

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,997

74,010

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,828

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,997

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,664 rials and the price of $1 is 412,364 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,967 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,876 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000–506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 533,000–536,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

