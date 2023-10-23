Iranian currency rates for October 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 23, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 decreased in price compared to October 22.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,475 rials.

Currency Rial on October 23 Rial on October 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,070 51,037 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,032 47,032 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,827 3,827 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,785 3,791 1 Danish krone DKK 5,964 5,961 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,397 135,492 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,082 15,114 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,028 28,028 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,097 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,620 30,600 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,482 24,493 1 South African rand ZAR 2,208 2,210 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,502 1,502 1 Russian ruble RUB 439 440 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,513 26,515 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,607 30,584 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,070 38,079 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,291 1,291 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,557 31,530 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,577 8,582 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,790 5,761 100 Thai baths THB 115,252 115,159 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,812 8,811 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,121 31,046 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,475 44,517 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,782 8,779 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,580 15,580 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,648 2,649 1 Afghan afghani AFN 558 558 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,765 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,997 74,010 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,997

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,664 rials and the price of $1 is 412,364 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,967 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,876 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000–506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 533,000–536,000 rials.

