Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for October 28

Finance Materials 28 October 2023 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 28

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 26.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,483 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 28

Rial on October 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,024

50,983

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,561

46,924

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,773

3,782

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,762

3,760

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,960

5,957

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,847

135,808

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,140

15,026

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,073

28,013

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,094

109,101

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,286

30,496

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,459

24,460

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,233

2,202

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,490

1,494

1 Russian ruble

RUB

446

450

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,205

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,672

26,603

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,686

30,657

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,088

38,097

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,283

1,286

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,506

31,560

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,575

8,557

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,743

5,751

100 Thai baths

THB

116,040

116,149

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,791

8,788

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,034

31,074

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,483

44,454

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,922

8,811

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,549

15,533

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,642

2,646

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

563

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,729

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,713

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,771

73,927

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,827

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,991

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,914 rials and the price of $1 is 412,529 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,194 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,026 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000–517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more