Iranian currency rates for October 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 28, Trend reports.
According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 26.
According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,483 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 28
|
Rial on October 26
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
51,024
|
50,983
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,561
|
46,924
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
3,773
|
3,782
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,762
|
3,760
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
5,960
|
5,957
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
505
|
506
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
135,847
|
135,808
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,140
|
15,026
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
28,073
|
28,013
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,370
|
5,370
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,094
|
109,101
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
30,286
|
30,496
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
24,459
|
24,460
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,233
|
2,202
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,490
|
1,494
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
446
|
450
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,205
|
3,208
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
26,672
|
26,603
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,200
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,702
|
111,702
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,686
|
30,657
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,088
|
38,097
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,283
|
1,286
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,506
|
31,560
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,575
|
8,557
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,743
|
5,751
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
116,040
|
116,149
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,791
|
8,788
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,034
|
31,074
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,483
|
44,454
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,922
|
8,811
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,549
|
15,533
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,642
|
2,646
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
573
|
563
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,748
|
12,729
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,691
|
24,713
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
73,771
|
73,927
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,827
|
3,828
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,991
|
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,914 rials and the price of $1 is 412,529 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,194 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,026 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000–517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–547,000 rials.
