Iranian currency rates for October 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 28, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies increased and 19 decreased in price compared to October 26.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,483 rials.

Currency Rial on October 28 Rial on October 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,024 50,983 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,561 46,924 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,773 3,782 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,762 3,760 1 Danish krone DKK 5,960 5,957 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,847 135,808 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,140 15,026 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,073 28,013 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,286 30,496 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,459 24,460 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,202 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,490 1,494 1 Russian ruble RUB 446 450 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,205 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,672 26,603 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,686 30,657 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,088 38,097 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,283 1,286 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,506 31,560 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,575 8,557 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,743 5,751 100 Thai baths THB 116,040 116,149 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,791 8,788 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,034 31,074 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,483 44,454 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,922 8,811 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,549 15,533 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,642 2,646 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 563 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,729 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,713 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,771 73,927 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,827 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,991 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,914 rials and the price of $1 is 412,529 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 397,194 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,026 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000–517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000–547,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur