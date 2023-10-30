Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 30 October 2023 10:06 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 30

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 15 decreased in price compared to October 29.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,312 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 30

Rial on October 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,922

50,918

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,564

46,533

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,742

3,757

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,744

3,752

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,947

5,946

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,395

135,396

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,978

14,977

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,044

28,063

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,065

109,067

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,280

30,273

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,423

24,419

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,227

2,230

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,494

1,495

1 Russian ruble

RUB

446

446

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,619

26,605

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,648

30,661

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,141

38,140

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,283

1,283

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,505

31,508

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,574

8,575

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,769

5,746

100 Thai baths

THB

116,259

116,262

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,791

8,792

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,991

30,992

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,312

44,388

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,930

8,930

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,535

15,535

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,636

2,636

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

573

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,745

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,710

73,716

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,826

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,368 rials and the price of $1 is 412,651 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,137 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

