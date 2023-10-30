Iranian currency rates for October 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 15 decreased in price compared to October 29.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,312 rials.

Currency Rial on October 30 Rial on October 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,922 50,918 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,564 46,533 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,742 3,757 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,744 3,752 1 Danish krone DKK 5,947 5,946 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,395 135,396 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,978 14,977 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,044 28,063 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,065 109,067 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,280 30,273 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,423 24,419 1 South African rand ZAR 2,227 2,230 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,494 1,495 1 Russian ruble RUB 446 446 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,619 26,605 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,648 30,661 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,141 38,140 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,283 1,283 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,505 31,508 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,574 8,575 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,769 5,746 100 Thai baths THB 116,259 116,262 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,791 8,792 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,991 30,992 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,312 44,388 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,930 8,930 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,535 15,535 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,636 2,636 1 Afghan afghani AFN 573 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,745 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,710 73,716 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,826 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,368 rials and the price of $1 is 412,651 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,789 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,137 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000–513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

